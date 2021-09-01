Interview: Nevada Division of Emergency talks about evacuation centers for Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With more than 22,000 people evacuated from South Lake Tahoe due to the Caldor Fire, finding safe places for them all has been priority number one.

Just before 12 p.m. Tuesday, FOX40 learned that shelters in Douglas and Washoe counties, as well as Carson City, had hit capacity.

FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke to Jon Bakkedahl with the Nevada Division of Emergency Management to get the status of what is available to Californians who may still need shelter.

The Reno/Sparks Convention Center on Virginia Street in Reno began welcoming California evacuees Tuesday afternoon, with plans to house all evacuees who are currently in Nevada, according to Bakkedahl.

“It’s been heavily coordinated by El Dorado County and American Red Cross to make that action happen. It’s a larger facility that will allow us to encompass about 1,000 individuals, so that’s a little bit higher than the total number of California evacuees that we’re currently supporting El Dorado County with,” Bakkedahl said. “So, it’s just going to be a good opportunity to get them all co-located.”

The Reno/Sparks Convention Center will allow animals and has space for larger vehicles as well. Food will also be provided for evacuees as well.