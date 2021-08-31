Interview: Salvation Army in Nevada discusses aid to Caldor Fire evacuees

CARSON CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Caldor Fire is quickly spreading in El Dorado County.

Video from the U.S. Forest Service’s Leek Springs camera captured a smoke plume rising from the blaze.

As of Tuesday, the fire has burned more than 191,000 acres as it inches toward South Lake Tahoe and is just 16% contained.

Tens of thousands of people in the city have been told to evacuate and many evacuees have headed east to Nevada.

In Carson City, Salvation Army Lieutenant Travis Yardley joined FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo with more on what his organization is doing to help.

To donate to the Salvation Army’s wildfire relief efforts, click or tap here.