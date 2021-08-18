Interview: Sen. Brian Dahle discusses Caldor Fire impacting El Dorado County communities

(KTXL) – The Caldor Fire is burning east of Sacramento in the Cosumnes River Canyon area of the Eldorado National Forest.

Thousands of homes are being threatened by those flames, forcing people in the Pollock Pines area to leave their homes quickly.

The Caldor Fire has burned more than 5,300 acres and currently has no containment.

The fire is threatening more than 5,800 buildings and two people have been hurt in the flames.



Nearly 250 firefighters are working to stop the fire’s spread.

State Sen. Brian Dahle represents 11 Northern California counties, including El Dorado County, where the Caldor Fire is burning.

Dahle joined FOX40’s Eric Harryman to discuss the state’s response efforts.