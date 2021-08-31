Interview: South Lake Tahoe mayor talks about the city’s evacuation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace and her family were among the wave of evacuees who fled the city, she joined FOX40’s Eric Harryman Tuesday to talk about the city’s evacuation.

“I was sort of the captain leaving the ship with everyone else at the very end; I waited,” Wallace said. “We were able to evacuate, our community, the entire community in four-and-a-half hours.”

According to Wallace, their evacuation plan was new, having been presented to the city council in early August.

“So proud of our evacuation plan and how it worked so well,” Wallace said. “It was a new plan that our staff had worked with other agencies on over the last few months.”

On Monday, roughly 22,000 residents jammed the city’s main roads for hours after they were ordered to leave as the fire advanced toward them.