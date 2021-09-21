‘It has been challenging and slow going’: Caldor Fire 76% contained as Highway 50 reopens

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — Highway 50 fully reopened to the general public Tuesday morning after weeks of closures due to the Caldor Fire.

The Highway 50 corridor evacuation order has also been downgraded to a warning, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

This area is described as beginning 2 miles east of Kyburz on Highway 50 at the 36 Milestone

Tract and moving east to the top of Echo Summit. The area where the Evacuation Order is

changed to a warning includes all the residences accessed from both sides of Highway 50 in that

area. The Eldorado National Forest is still closed and the forest area beyond the cabins in the

Highway 50 corridor are still under an Evacuation Order U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service

The Caldor Fire has burned 219,231 acres and is 76% contained, after sparking in El Dorado County on Aug. 14.

219,101 Acres Burned 75% Contained 5,465 Structures Threatened 1,003 (782 Homes, 18 Commercial, 203 Minor Structures) Structures Destroyed 81 Structures Damaged Sept. 21, 8 a.m. U.S. Forest Service Numbers

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

Fire crews saw elevated fire activity northeast of Caples Lake caused by downslope winds in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Officials also said tree torching and uphill runs caused an increase in fire size.

“It has been challenging and slow going in areas where there is uncontained fire due to steep and rocky terrain,” U.S. Forest Service officials reported.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

The Eldorado National Forest closure remains in place until Sept. 30, and the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit closures remain in place through Dec. 31.

As of last week, 18 people have been injured in the Caldor Fire, including 16 firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

The cause of the Caldor Fire remains under investigation.

When discussing the Caldor and Dixie fires, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other.

El Dorado County officials have also launched a Caldor Fire Recovery page to help those impacted by the fire.

Residents can sign up for their county’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below: