(FOX40.COM) — An El Dorado County judge ruled on Friday there was insufficient evidence to put a father and son on trial for “reckless burning” charges related to the 2021 Caldor Fire.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said a judge ruled that David and Travis Smith will still go on trial for gun-related charges.

Travis Smith is facing charges for possession of an illegal firearm while David Smith is charged with possession of a silencer.

David and Travis Smith were arrested in December 2021 on suspicion of arson that started the Caldor Fire. Prosecutors claim the father and son drove to the location where the fire began, shooting firearms in “historically dry conditions” and starting the fire.

The father and son previously pleaded not guilty to all charges in 2021.

The Caldor Fire destroyed the town of Grizzly Flats and burned through El Dorado, Amador and Alpine counties, and forced more than 22,000 people to evacuate the city of South Lake Tahoe.

The fire destroyed over 1,000 structures, including more than 770 homes and burned 221,835 acres.

The DA’s office said David and Travis Smith will be arraigned for their gun-related charges on Feb. 2.