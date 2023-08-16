(FOX40.COM) — A number of lightning fires in Siskiyou County have led officials to issue evacuations for some communities.

The most recent update from the U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday morning estimates that the Klamath National Forest Lightning Complex in the northwest corner of the county has burned between 3,000 and 4,000 acres.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the fires were ignited by lightning Monday around 3 a.m.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for the following zones:

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1236 (south of Hamburg)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1120 (East of Horse Creek Road)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1117 (South of California Highway-96)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1007 (North of California Highway-96)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1233 (South Forest Route 46n64)

The sheriff’s office has also issued evacuation warnings for these zones:

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1010 (North of Highway 96)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1123 (South of Highway 96)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-3502 (North of Hi-You Gulch Road, Mcadam Creek Road)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-2007 (North of Fort Jones Road)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-2004 (North of Scott River Road)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-2001 (South of Scott River Road, Scott Bar Mountain Lookout Road)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1233 (South of Forest Route 44n04)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1230-A (North of Elk Creek Road)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1230-B (South of Cougar Creek)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1114 (North of Grider Ridger, China Grade Road)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-1004 (North of Highway 96)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-𝟭𝟯𝟭𝟯 (South of Forest Route 45n19)

𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗜𝗦-𝟭𝟯𝟭𝟲 (West of Wrights Lake Road)

The Kahtishraam Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam in Yreka and the Karuk Wellness Center at 357 Jabobs Way in Happy Camp are serving as fire shelters.

Shelters for animals have opened as well.

Rescue Ranch at 2216 East Oberlin Road in Yreka is serving as a dog evacuation shelter.

Cats can be taken to the SNIP of Siskiyou County Armory building at 1712 Fairgrounds Road in Yreka.

There is also a shelter for livestock in the same area at the Siskiyou Golden Fair at 1712 Fairlane Road in Yreka