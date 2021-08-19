Lake County officials urge evacuees to reach out after Cache Fire burns through mobile homes

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — City officials want residents from two Clearlake mobile home parks to call them after a wildfire that started nearby burned down dozens of homes.

The Lake County Fire Protection District said the Cache Fire, which started in south Clearlake on 6th Avenue and Cache Street, has burned 83 acres and was nearly 40% contained as of Thursday.

According to officials, Lake County fire crews were headed to the scene of an oven fire when they first noticed smoke coming from the southeast section of the Clearlake area.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for portions of south Clearlake and north Lower Lake.

Click or tap here for the latest information on evacuations and road closures. Lake County residents can also click or tap here to sign up for LakeCoAlerts from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon about evacuating elementary schools and a high school in the town of Lower Lake. Students were evacuated just after 2 p.m.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Twin Pine Casino & Hotel in Middletown.

The sheriff also said dozens of homes had been destroyed and at least one civilian had been injured.

“Due to the devastating nature of this type of incident we will not comment here on how many structures were lost until we can give a definite answer,” the Lake County Fire Protection District wrote Thursday.

CLEARLAKE, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: In an aerial view, burned mobile home are visible at the Creekside Mobile Home Park a day after being destroyed by the Cache Fire on August 19, 2021 in Clearlake, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Aerial photos taken by Getty Images photographer Justin Sullivan show the Creekside Mobile Home Park reduced to piles of ash and melted metal. Heaps of gray are separated by roads dusted in the distinct pink of fire retardant and the occasional home that is still standing.

City and fire officials want evacuees from Creekside Mobile Home Park and Cache Creek Mobil Home Estates to call them so they can make sure everyone made it out safely. Evacuees can call 707-994-8201, extension 107, to notify officials of their status and should say their space number if they have to leave a voicemail.

There will be a briefing at 5 p.m. at Clearlake City Hall regarding the fire, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.