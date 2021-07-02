Lava Fire burns nearly 24,000 acres, is 27% contained

WEED, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lava Fire has burned 23,849 acres and is 27% contained as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire near Hotlum and Lumm roads in Siskiyou County was ignited by lightning on June 24, officials said. It has been burning north of Weed in the Shasta-Trinity Forest, near Mount Shasta.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest has issued closures for part of the forest, including campgrounds Bunny Flat, Sand Flat, Red Fir Flat and McBride Springs.

