Lava Fire in Siskiyou County 70% contained, nearly 25,160 acres

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lava Fire in Siskiyou County has burned 25,159 acres and is 70% contained, according to Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The most active area is on the upper edge of the fire, high on the flank of Mt. Shasta, fire crews said. There is little to no activity around the lower slopes of the fire.

Wednesday afternoon, a helicopter went down into Lake Shastina while the pilot was picking up water to aid in the fire fight, officials said. The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.

The Lava Fire, which has been burning north of Weed in the Shasta-Trinity Forest, near Mount Shasta, was ignited by lightning on June 24, officials said.

Highway 97 reopened Monday evening as fire and Caltrans crews continue to work on and near the highway.

On Sunday, officials downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation warnings.

On June 30, 14 people were arrested for entering and refusing to leave the Lava Fire evacuation zone, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest issued closures for part of the forest, including campgrounds Bunny Flat, Sand Flat, Red Fir Flat and McBride Springs.

Officials report 692 fire personnel are working on the wildfire.

The Lava Fire destroyed 20 structures, including 13 homes, and damaged two structures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.