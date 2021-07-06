Lava Fire in Siskiyou County 71% contained; Highway 97 reopens

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lava Fire in Siskiyou County has burned 25,001 acres and is 71% contained, according to Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Highway 97 reopened at 6 p.m. Monday. Fire and Caltrans crews will continue to work on and near the highway.

The #lavafire is now 25,001 acres and 71% contained. Hwy 97 opened at 6 pm. Work continues as this helicopter supplies crews. Credit: Josh McNulty pic.twitter.com/eT6XYRuUUV — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) July 6, 2021

The Lava Fire, which has been burning north of Weed in the Shasta-Trinity Forest, near Mount Shasta, was ignited by lightning on June 24, officials said.

On Sunday, officials downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation warnings.

On June 30, 14 people were arrested for entering and refusing to leave the Lava Fire evacuation zone, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest issued closures for part of the forest, including campgrounds Bunny Flat, Sand Flat, Red Fir Flat and McBride Springs.

Officials report 1,166 fire personnel are working on the wildfire.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports four firefighters have been injured, and 53 structures are threatened by the Lava Fire. It has spread over the Union Pacific rail lines.

For more information on evacuations and closures, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.