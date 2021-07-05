Lava Fire in Siskiyou County nearly 25,000 acres, 70% contained; evacuations downgraded

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lava Fire in Siskiyou County has burned 24,974 acres and is 70% contained, according to Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

The fire, which has been burning north of Weed in the Shasta-Trinity Forest, near Mount Shasta, was ignited by lightning on June 24, officials said.

The Lava Fire forced several thousand people from their homes.

On Wednesday, 14 people were arrested for entering and refusing to leave the Lava Fire evacuation zone, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Included in the arrests was a man who pushed a county employee with his vehicle and entered a roadblock.

Most evacuees were allowed to return late Thursday.

Still, officials at a community meeting Saturday acknowledged the frustration and asked for patience, saying they don’t want to let people back in and have flames spread quickly.

“The concern is repopulating too soon and having this be aggressive,” Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said.

Sunday, officials downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation warnings. Highway 97 remains closed from Weed to Dorris.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest has issued closures for part of the forest, including campgrounds Bunny Flat, Sand Flat, Red Fir Flat and McBride Springs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports four firefighters have been injured, and 53 structures are threatened by the Lava Fire.

For more information on evacuations and closures, click or tap here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.