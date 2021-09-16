Law firm discusses Dixie Fire lawsuits against PG&E

As the Dixie Fire continues to burn two months after starting its devastating romp across five California counties, some of the people who’ve lost everything are suing Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Almost two hundred home and business owners say the utility’s equipment sparked this disaster and negligent company behavior made the problem worse.

Gerald Singleton, the managing partner of the law firm helping these families and entrepreneurs, joined Sonseeahary on FOX40 News at 11 a.m.

“It’s so difficult. I’ve spoken with and represented thousands of fire victims over the years, and while all of their stories have a lot in common, all of them are unique. Everybody’s loss is unique,” Singleton said. “To hear that you have a family-owned business that’s been there for decades, it was destroyed. It’s just tragic and you hate to see that happen.”

Singleton said PG&E has been heading in the right direction the last couple of years, but they’ve gotten so far behind over the last decade and a half.

“What they really have to do in the short term is step up the inspection and maintenance,” he said.

PG&E sent FOX40 the following statement:

PG&E’s most important responsibility is the safety of our customers and the communities we serve. We continue to support the firefighters and first responders working to contain the Dixie Fire. CAL FIRE has not made a determination on the cause of the fire, and we have not been able to review the evidence CAL FIRE collected. We remain focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area, and are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and communities safe. PG&E has not received notification of a lawsuit. Pacific Gas and Electric Company