Local Kaiser Permanente doctor shares wildfire preparedness tips

As worsening drought conditions are increasing the risk of wildfires, Kaiser Permanente is teaming up with the Red Cross to make sure people are prepared to evacuate safely and quickly.

Dr. David Terca, an emergency medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Sacramento, joined Sonseeahray to share tips.

Here are some steps for preparing a personal wildfire preparedness plan:

Look up the wildfire risk in your location.

Sign up for emergency alerts.

Customize and print your emergency checklists.

Develop and practice your evacuation plans, including a “one hour” and “five minute” plan.

Create a personalized “go bag” for yourself, your family and your animals.

Document your possessions.

Prepare your home for the wildfire season.