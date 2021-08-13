Local tattoo shop collecting donations for wildfire victims

The scale of destruction from the Dixie Fire is hard to wrap our minds around, but one thing we can all understand is how many of our neighbors have lost everything to that fire and others wildfires in Northern California.

Pedro Rivera spoke to Danny O’Neel, the co-owner of Kinetic Ink, about ways we can all help by donating.

Items Needed:

Gift cards to Safeway or Grocery Outlet

Gas cards for Chevron

New pillows, blankets, socks, t-shirts, sweats

Hygiene supplies

Laundry soap pods

Paper plates, disposable silverware

Toilet paper, paper towels

Pet food

Camping gear

Cases of water

Donations can be dropped off at Kinetic Ink at 4820 Granite Drive in Rocklin, CA.