Local tattoo shop collecting donations for wildfire victims

Wildfire Watch

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The scale of destruction from the Dixie Fire is hard to wrap our minds around, but one thing we can all understand is how many of our neighbors have lost everything to that fire and others wildfires in Northern California.

Pedro Rivera spoke to Danny O’Neel, the co-owner of Kinetic Ink, about ways we can all help by donating. 

Items Needed:

  • Gift cards to Safeway or Grocery Outlet 
  • Gas cards for Chevron 
  • New pillows, blankets, socks, t-shirts, sweats
  • Hygiene supplies 
  • Laundry soap pods
  • Paper plates, disposable silverware
  • Toilet paper, paper towels
  • Pet food 
  • Camping gear 
  • Cases of water 

Donations can be dropped off at Kinetic Ink at 4820 Granite Drive in Rocklin, CA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News