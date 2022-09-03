SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Siskiyou County has created a page on its website for people who have lost or found pets in the Mountain and Mill fire evacuation zones.

People can report a lost or found animal on the page, with two listed so far. Both of the pets are female dogs. According to the website, the dogs were found on Sept. 3 and are being kept safe by the animal control services in Siskiyou County.

Click here to report a lost or found animal.

You can also contact animal control at 530-841-4028.