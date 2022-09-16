PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire.

Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The properties that have been checked are within the perimeter of the Mosquito Fire. Some structures have not yet been inspected.

The Mosquito Fire as of Friday has destroyed 73 structures and damaged 13. The sheriff’s office reports that 71,292 acres have been burned.

Thousands of homes are still being threatened by the fire. The sheriff’s office said the number of homes at risk is 9,236.

Containment of the fire was 20% as of Friday evening.