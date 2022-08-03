SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The McKinney Fire has burned 57,519 acres the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday morning.

At least four people have died as a result of the fire, which started Friday afternoon in Siskiyou County.

CAL FIRE reported that the McKinney Fire is 0% contained and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service said 1885 fire personnel were battling the fire. CAL FIRE said 10 helicopters, 121 fire engines, 42 water tenders, and 47 dozers were being put to use against the flames.