Flames from the McKinney Fire burn beyond firefighters in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The McKinney Fire has burned 60,379 acres since igniting July 29, the U.S. Forest Service reported Monday morning.

Crews have managed to achieve 40% containment of the fire.

At least four people have died as a result of the Siskiyou County fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service said 3,266 fire personnel are battling the fire.