SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The U.S. Forest Service reported on Tuesday that the McKinney Fire saw slow growth overnight as sporadic rain and high moisture levels in the atmosphere calmed the blaze, this as two more deaths were reported in the area where the fire is burning.

Weather conditions overnight did not allow for aerial infrared imaging of the fire, so fire crews could not get an accurate rate of growth.

The fire is mapped at 55,493 acres and 1,363 personnel are currently working to control the flames.

Today the Forest Service said it expects 60% humidity in the area of the fire with the potential for thunderstorms in the area.

In the event that the storm settles over the fire it could drop up to an inch of rain, but if the storms settle away from the fire, winds from the storms could fan the fires, according to the Forest Service.

In the event that the fire continues to grow, the Forest Service said that contingency groups have been cutting lines outside the city of Yreka and Branch 5 has been cutting lines to protect the city of Fort Jones.

The China 2 Fire has not received as much moisture as the McKinney Fire and crews are letting the fire burn towards the Klamath River as they cut lines along the southwest and northeast edges of the fire.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office also reported on Tuesday that two more people were found dead in the area of the fire.

The bodies were found in separate residences along State Route 96. This brings the total death count attributed to the fire to four.