SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — According to Klamath National Forest, as of 8:01 a.m. the McKinney Fire has grown to 51,468 acres and is 0% contained.

According to Klamath National Forest, despite the fact that the fire slowed down in the evening on Saturday, it became active again around midnight.

Due to extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds, and lightning storms the fire has continued to spread over 50,000 acres.

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the McKinney Fire.

As of 7:43 p.m. Saturday night, Klamath National Forest announced that Yreka Police Department issued an evacuation order for the area west of Fairchild and Shasta streets. There is also an evacuation warning issued for all of Yreka west of I-5.

Courtesy of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office

Current evacuation orders are being made for zones:

SIS-1004

SIS-1114

SIS-1007

SIS-1117

SIS-1233

SIS-1316

SIS-2001

SIS-2004

SIS-2007

SIS-1236

SIS-1120A

SIS-1120B

SIS-1010

SIS-1013

SIS-1016

SIS-1123

SIS-3502

SIS-3505

SIS-3508

SIS-3401

SIS-3404

SIS-3505

SIS-3511

SIS-3603

SIS-3606

YRE-3624A

YRE-3624B

YRE-3621A

YRE-3621B

YRE-3618A

YRE-2615A

YRE-2615B

YRE-3612A