SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews battling the McKinney Fire contained 60% of the fire’s perimeter, the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday morning.

The fire’s growth has slowed considerably since it ignited on July 29. The U.S. Forest Service reported no growth in acreage over the course of Tuesday into Wednesday with the size remaining at 60,389 acres.

At least four people have died as a result of the Siskiyou County fire and another 7 have been injured, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE also said at least 185 structures have been destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The U.S. Forest Service said 3,144 fire personnel are battling the fire.