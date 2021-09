FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein explained the Cal Fire’s containment lines on the Caldor Fire.

The fire moved east instead of spreading north, which is a good thing for South Lake Tahoe, Epstein explained. To the northeast near Wrights Lake, fire crews will benefit from a lot of granite, which provides a natural fuel break.

The fast-moving fire, which sparked Aug. 14, has burned 210,259 acres and is 25% contained as of Thursday morning.