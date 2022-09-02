WEED, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday the Mill Fire began burning along State Route 97 near Weed, threatening homes in several Mt. Shasta communities and marking another large widlfire in Siskiyou County.

Evacuations have been called in multiple zones in Weed and nearby communities as CAL FIRE aerial units mobilize and begin dropping retardant around the fire.

Current estimates have the fire mapped at 200 acres with a dangerous rate of spread, according to CAL FIRE.

This is the first major fire the county has seen this month after fire crews from across Northern California aided local agencies in battling wildland fires in August.

The McKinney Fire incinerated over 60,000 acres of the Klamath National Forest after starting on July 29.

While not as large as the McKinney Fire the China 2 Fire, Kelsey Fire, Alex Fire, Meamber Fire, Shackleford Fire and George Fire threatened communities and destroyed thousands of acres of wildland throughout the county.

The Mill Fire is developing and updates will be provided when more information is available.