More Caldor Fire evacuations downgraded as fire growth slows

In this image shot through a window, President Joe Biden takes an aerial tour to view the Grizzly Flats and Caldor Fire on Marine One, not identified, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, of a flight from in Mather, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — The Caldor Fire, burning in El Dorado County, experienced no growth Monday as some evacuation orders in the area were downgraded.

President Joe Biden took an aerial tour of land charred by the Caldor Fire Monday after getting a briefing from Gov. Gavin Newsom and officials at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

“These fires are blinking ‘code red’ for our nation. They’re gaining frequency and ferocity,” Biden said after concluding the tour of the fire that threatened communities around Lake Tahoe. “We know what we have to do.”

The president used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

“We can’t ignore the reality that these wildfires are being supercharged by climate change,” Biden said, noting that catastrophic weather doesn’t strike based on partisan ideology. “It isn’t about red or blue states. It’s about fires. Just fires.”

219,267 Acres Burned 68% Contained 16,610 Structures Threatened 1,003 (782 Homes) Structures Destroyed Sept. 14, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

Overnight into Tuesday, in the West Zone, crews saw “active fire behavior” in some areas, Cal Fire said. Crews will focus on the northeast and southern edge of the fire, mopping up and building more control lines.

In the East Zone, crews worked to keep the fire in its current footprint. Line Construction and mop up on the uncontained areas of Caples Lake and Desolation Wilderness will be of focus Tuesday.

More than 16,600 structures remain threatened, Cal Fire reported. At least 782 homes, 18 commercial properties and 203 minor structures have been destroyed by the fire. Eighty-one structures have been damaged.

Cal Fire reported their damage inspections are 100% complete after assessing 3,356 structures.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials have been updating a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

Evacuation orders remain in effect in Grizzly Flats, but the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office handed out permits to residents to see their property on Sunday and Monday. Many people came back Sunday, but only a handful of homes have survived.

“It’s just ashes,” resident Michelle Garner told FOX40.

Officials have set up a command trailer this week for residents who were unable to make it to receive their residential permits.

El Dorado County officials have also launched a Caldor Fire Recovery page to help those impacted by the fire.

Nearly 2,600 people are under evacuation orders as of Monday afternoon, including more than 2,400 people in El Dorado County, 61 in Amador County and 100 in Alpine County, according to Cal OES.

A map with current evacuation information can be found by clicking or tapping here.

The Highway 50 closure has been reduced in some areas, but it remains closed from Kyburz to Meyers.

Highway 50 remains closed from Kyburz to Meyers this morning as crews continue to work to contain the #CaldorFire, which is now at 67 percent containment. Full containment is expected by Sept. 27, according to @CALFIREAEU and @EldoradoNF. 89 S is open to the 88 junction. pic.twitter.com/10D1kK0Oyg — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 13, 2021

Caltrans told FOX40 last Wednesday their team has started assessing the damage the fire has caused and identifying trouble areas along Highway 50 and Highway 89.

“Unfortunately, we’ve gone through this before through the Camp Fire and some other fires, so we got the experience on how to tackle this,” explained Caltrans public information officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan.

The entirety of South Lake Tahoe was evacuated due to the Caldor Fire. Residents have since been able to return, and any major casinos and resorts in the area have also resumed operations.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Harveys Lake Tahoe casino is due to reopen for slots and table games on Friday and to hotel guests Saturday.

As of Tuesday morning, 18 people have been injured in the Caldor Fire, including 16 firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Residents can sign up for their county’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below:

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

Rolling Hills Church at 800 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills, CA, in El Dorado County

Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 4590 South Virginia Street in Reno, NV, in Washoe County

Families who need assistance sheltering small animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795.

The El Dorado County Local Assistance Center at Folsom Lake College has temporarily closed. Residents can click or tap here for more information on recovery services, or email CaldorRecovery@edcgov.us or call 530-621-5101.