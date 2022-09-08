FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE’s last report about the Mosquito Fire on Wednesday mapped the fire at 5,705 acres, a growth of more than 5,100 acres in a single day.

Fire crew briefings on Wednesday did not shy away from the fact that this fire would be a serious fight and that there was serious risk to surrounding communities.

Courtesy of CAL FIRE NEU

In CAL FIRE’s 7 p.m. report they said the extreme heat, extreme fire behavior and incredibly steep terrain has been an ongoing challenge for crews as they try to attack the fire directly and also build containment lines.

Something that also developed throughout the day was the extensive evacuation warnings throughout this region of Placer County.

The initial evacuation location for area residents was the Foresthill Memorial Hall, but as the fire began to spread across the canyon the decision was made to evacuate Foresthill.

Those evacuees were then relocated to Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn.

CAL FIRE NEU Division Chief Mike Rufenacht said at 6 p.m. that the fire continues to give crews a “hard time” even as resources from across the state converge in Foresthill to help fight the blaze.

“We have multiple units on scene, roughly 600 firefighters with additional units responding to the Foresthill area,” Rufenacht said.

Currently 11 zones are under evacuation orders, including: Michigan Bluff, Foresthill, Baker Ranch, Volcanoville, Todd Valley and more.

Those living outside the direct area of the fire are also feeling its effects as smoke fills the air and forced an air quality advisory from Placer County Health and Human Services and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District.

“Wildfire smoke may be intermittent and affect different areas of Placer County with elevated levels of particulate matter dependent upon wind direction,” the two county organizations said in a new release. “Poor air quality can have negative health impacts, particularly for sensitive groups and when exposure is prolonged.”

Currently CAL FIRE is estimating full containment of the fire to occur on Oct. 15.