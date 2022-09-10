Foresthill, Calif. (KTXL) — The unceasing Mosquito Fire has been burning in Placer County and El Dorado County for five days now, threatening lives, homes and entire communities.

One of the alarming factors about this fire is its rapid growth and aggressive overnight surges that have been pushing fire crews back on their heels and causing daily new evacuation orders.

Looking at the timeline of acreage growth of this fire it is clear to see that drought, extreme heat and the extreme terrain that this fire is in has allowed it to burn in comparable size as whole cities.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

8:14 p.m.: Initial report from CAL FIRE NEU measures the fire at 5 to 6 acres burning near Oxbow Reservoir in steep terrain.

9:54 p.m.: The United States Forest Service Tahoe Forest places the fire at 50 acres with an additional 10 acre spot fire.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

3:25 a.m.: CAL FIRE NEU maps the fire at 578 acres.

6:16 a.m.: In under three hours the fire grows to 822 acres, according to CAL FIRE NEU.

9:48 a.m.: Fire is now mapped by CAL FIRE NEU at 948 acres. Evacuations are called for Michigan Bluff and parts of Foresthill.

11 a.m.: CAL FIRE NEU reports the fire at 1,203 acres. Evacuation orders for Michigan Bluff, Gorman Ranch, Chicken Hawk and Volcanoville.

12:37 p.m.: Aerial data from FIRIS sizes the fire at 1,220 acres.

2:43 p.m.: Fire now at 2,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE NEU. New evacuation warnings put in place for Todd Valley, Sky View, north side of Foresthill Road, Spring Garden/ Whitehawk Ridge and Yankee Jims.

4:03 p.m.: FIRIS maps fire at 4,233 acres.

7 p.m.: CAL FIRE reports fire at 5,705 acres. Evacuation orders called for all of Foresthill. In less than 24-hours from the initial reporting time the Mosquito Fire grew by 5,700 acres.

Thursday, Sept. 8

7 a.m.: CAL FIRE NEU reports 6,870 acres, an overnight growth of 1,165 acres.

1:33 p.m.: FIRIS updates acreage to 8,265 acres burned.

5:02 p.m.: Aerial data from FIRIS shows fire to be at 13,705 acres.

At 7 p.m. CAL FIRE holds a town hall meeting at the Placer High School Auditorium in Auburn to update those who have evacuated on fire damage conditions. No update to previous acreage.

Friday, Sept. 9

7 a.m.: CAL FIRE NEU reports the fire has grown to 23,000 acres. Estimating the size of the fire was a challenge due to lack of aerial data collection because of heavy smoke in the area.

11:50 a.m.: FIRIS is able to get in the air and measures the fire at 29,385 acres.

10:55 p.m.: FIRIS updates fire permitter to 33,754 acres.

At this point the fire has bow burned the an area size between the size of the city of Roseville, 27,552 acres and the city of Stockton, 41,766 acres.

Saturday, Sept. 10

7 a.m.: CAL FIRE reports the fire is holding at 33,754 acres. This is the the first time there has been no overnight growth of the fire since it started on Tuesday.