SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Both the Mountain Fire and Mill Fire in Siskiyou County have exploded in size since they began on Friday.

On Friday the Mill Fire began around 1:45 p.m. and was mapped at 200 plus acres with 0% containment. As of 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, the Mill Fire has reached around 4,254 acres and is 25% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

According to a community meeting regarding both the Mill and Mountain Fires in Siskiyou County held by CAL FIRE SKU, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said that two people died in the Mill Fire.

Fire crews also began battling the Mountain Fire on Friday which has since exploded in size. As of 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Mountain Fire has grown to 8,460 acres and is 10% contained, according to CAL FIRE.

Evacuations are still in effect for over a dozen zones within the areas of these two fires.