(KTXL) — Nearly half of California’s counties were part of a multi-million dollar grant from CAL FIRE that is aimed towards enchaining carbon storage and enhancing the health of California’s forests, including those touched by wildfires in the last decade.

The $142.6 million grant was spread across 24 counties and will go towards treating 75,000 acres of state, local, tribal, federal and private lands.

“CAL FIRE is proud to award Forest Health Grants that will provide invaluable reforestation and restoration capacity to California’s fire-effected and threatened landscapes and communities,” Assistant Deputy Director of Resources Protection and Improvement for CAL FIRE John Melvin said.

Ten of the grants will go towards addressing landscapes devastated by 11 recent wildfires including the Caldor, Dixie, CZU Lightening Complex and the Mosquito fires.

In the Sacramento region more than $34.6 million will be going towards post-fire reforestation and regeneration projects and overall forest health projects.

One of the larger projects in the Sacramento region is a $5 million project in Placer County to address the charred landscape left behind by the Mosquito Fire.

The 70,000-acre fire, the largest California fire in 2022, left a footprint of exposed blackened earth where forestlands with a multitude of vegetation and trees once stood.

This project by the Placer Resource Conservation District is expected to have more than 200,000 trees planted in the area of the fire.

“If these areas are not treated and reforested, they will likely convert to brush and present a renewed wildfire risk within the next decade,” the project description reads.

Of the counties in the Sacramento region, El Dorado County will be receiving the greatest amount of funding with around $10.8 million going towards numerous projects.

One of the largest projects to take place in the county is a reforestation effort in the Caldor Burn Scar to plant 780,000 trees.

The $4.1 million project is made up of 14 treatment areas within the burn scar near the community of Grizzly Flats.

“Treated areas will be resilient to natural disturbances, fostering long-term carbon sequestration, timber products, healthy watersheds and forest-dependent wildlife habitat,” the project description reads.

For a full list of all the funded projects click here.

“Fuels, reduction reintroduction of beneficial fires, treatment of degraded lands and conservation of threatened forests are all vital to conserving and improving California’s forest health and resilience,” Melvin said.