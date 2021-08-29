New evacuations ordered as Caldor Fire nears Lake Tahoe

The Latest – Sunday, Aug. 29

9:45 p.m.

Cal Fire issued new evacuation orders for El Dorado County and Alpine County.



Lake Tahoe Basin, including South Lake Tahoe, is under an evacuation warning.

Update to Evacuation Orders and Warnings in El Dorado and Alpine Counties.

Barton Hospital said late Sunday it was evacuating its patients to regional partner facilities, but its emergency department would remain open.

With #CaldorFire evacuation warnings extended, Barton Memorial Hospital is evacuating all patients. Patients will be transferred to regional partner facilities & patients' families will be notified.

Barton's Emergency Department remains open for emergent health needs only.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Caldor Fire picked up the pace and started spreading further east, prompting new evacuations Sunday evening.

Meyers is one of the towns facing new evacuation orders, as well as Christmas Valley, with flames little more than four miles away.

Lori Yuzbick, a Meyers resident, is doing everything she can to prepare her home before she leaves.

“Today was scary,” Yuzbick said. “We are just preparing. Everybody’s left, but my son says ‘hang-out and stay, mom.'”

Having lived in her home for more than 20 years and the Tahoe area for nearly 50 years, Yuzbick said she hasn’t experienced anything like this before — as the sky near her neighborhood turned into an orange haze.

As the Caldor Fire spreads east, the Silver Lake Area and Kirkwood residents also face new orders to get out.

The raging fire forced another major roadway to close, this time Highway 88 between Dew Point in Amador County to the Picketts 88/89 junction.

It’s another reminder that the Caldor Fire shows no signs of slowing down, forcing many to control what they can before leaving the area and praying there will be a home to come back to.

“It’s scary,” Yuzbick said. “We are little bit scared but it’s reality.”