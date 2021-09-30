‘No further fire spread is anticipated’: Fawn Fire 90% contained

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Fire officials said “no further fire spread is anticipated” as crews increase containment on the Fawn Fire in Shasta County.

The Fawn Fire has burned 8,578 acres and is 90% contained as of Thursday morning.

8,578 Acres Burned 90% Contained 0 Structures Threatened 185 Structures Destroyed 26 Structures Damaged Sept. 30, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

All evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning, most evacuation warnings were also lifted.

All areas north from Clikapudi Creek, west from Wildcat Canyon and south from Juniper Drive remain under an evacuation warning.

Fire crews will be helping residents as they repopulate the area.

Increased north winds, with gusts up to 20 mph on Thursday, Cal Fire reported. This weekend’s temperatures are also expected to be “slightly above normal.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Shasta County on Monday to help with the response to the Fawn Fire.

Alexandra Souverneva was charged with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement because of a declared state of emergency in California, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

Souverneva was trying to boil drinking water, according to a criminal complaint from the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

“She said the water contained bear urine and tried to filter the water with a tea bag. She said that didn’t work so she attempted to make a fire to boil the water. She stated it was too wet for the fire to start,” according to the court document.

The Palo Alto woman is also being investigated to see if she’s started other fires in Shasta County and throughout the state, Bridgett said.

