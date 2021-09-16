‘No growth expected’ on Dixie Fire as Plumas County evacuation warnings lifted, residents sue PG&E

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — All remaining evacuation warnings in Plumas County were lifted Wednesday, and the U.S. Forest Service says “no growth is expected” on the Dixie Fire.

California’s largest recorded single wildfire in history, which started July 13, has burned 960,470 acres — over 1,500 square miles — and is 86% contained.

Lassen and Plumas National Forests' Morning Update on the #DixieFire for Thursday, September 16, 2021 #Dixiefire, and maps. There are no new IR maps due to a mechanical issue and no new progression maps today. pic.twitter.com/6Vf32MjqAL — Plumas NF (@USFSPlumas) September 16, 2021

Greenville community members are suing Pacific Gas and Electric, alleging the utility is responsible for the destruction of hundreds of homes and businesses during the Dixie Fire.

At least 200 homeowners, renters and business owners filed a lawsuit against PG&E after the town was ravaged by the Dixie fire in early August.

“Everybody thinks it could’ve been avoided, you know?” resident Harvey Marino said at a meeting Wednesday.

Cal Fire has transitioned out of unified command on the Dixie Fire. Additional information can be found HERE.

960,470 Acres Burned 86% Contained 1,329 (736 Residences) — As of Monday Structures Destroyed Sept. 16, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

The Dixie Fire merged with the nearby Fly Fire in July. PG&E has reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may be linked to both fires, adding to the list of major wildfires linked to the utility.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup accused the company of downplaying the risk posed by the power line suspected of causing the fire. He said he has received information flagging that troublesome power line as the 11th most dangerous in PG&E’s sprawling service territory.

During his visit to California Monday, President Joe Biden expressed concern about the connection between climate change and California wildfires.

“We can’t ignore the reality that these wildfires are being supercharged by climate change,” Biden said, noting that catastrophic weather doesn’t strike based on partisan ideology. “It isn’t about red or blue states. It’s about fires, just fires.”

Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said that only twice in California history have blazes burned from one side of the Sierra Nevada to the other, with the Caldor and Dixie fires.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its region-wide forest closure Wednesday night, two days ahead of schedule.

Fire officials reported Thursday morning that most of the East Zone is contained, with the exception of the Devil’s Punchbowl area. Although crews are not expecting any further growth, unburned areas within the fire’s footprint could continue to smolder and produce light smoke.

Thursday, fire crews will focus on the Devil’s Punchbowl area and prepare the area for increased winds over the weekend.

Field damage inspections have concluded, Cal Fire said. At least 1,329 structures have been destroyed, including 736 single and multi-family homes. Ninety-five structures have been damaged.

Officials have a map indicating the status of structures. Click here to view.

Plumas County officials are working with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to find a temporary housing community for the displaced. They hope to have a temporary firehouse in Greenville by Oct. 1.

The Department of Toxic Substances Control has begun cleanup efforts in communities impacted by the Dixie Fire.

Marcus Pacheco, an assistant fire engine operator for Lassen National Forest with 30 years of experience, died last week from an unidentified illness. He was assigned to the Dixie Fire burning north of the Caldor Fire, authorities said.

Three firefighters and a fire captain were hospitalized Aug. 7 after a weakened tree fell and struck them, a San Diego County Cal Fire crew reported.

By Wednesday afternoon, 72 Lassen County residents and 30 Shasta County residents were still under evacuation orders, according to Cal OES.

Because evacuation orders and warnings are changing frequently, Cal Fire is directing residents to the social media pages of local law enforcement and forest management.

Residents can also sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

Evacuees in need of help can also contact American Red Cross at 855-755-7711.

Residents impacted by the Dixie Fire can obtain general relief supplies like clothing, groceries and personal hygiene items at the following locations:

Community Assistance Network

176 Lawrence Street, Quincy

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. – Noon

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

*Groceries

164 Main Street, Chester

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*Beginning Saturday, Sept. 11 through the month of September

*General relief supplies

2333 Pine Street, Quincy

Wednesdays and Sundays, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*Beginning Sunday, Sept. 12

*General relief supplies

Officials shared an evacuation map, with areas in red representing mandatory evacuations and the yellow areas being evacuation warning zones.

Returning residents are asked to stay vigilant, Cal Fire warned. Smoke may still be coming from trees and stumps, but residents should call 911 if they grow concerned about active flames.

Road and highway closures are being reported by Caltrans on its website. People traveling in the area should follow egress route directions in the evacuation notification because GPS can lead drivers to hazardous areas, Cal Fire warned.

Officials also advise motorists to call 1-800-427-7623 for highway information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.