(FOX40.COM) — Part of the community of Diamond Springs in El Dorado County was under evacuation orders Thursday evening due to the North Fire, according to CAL FIRE and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The evacuation orders were issued around 6:30 p.m. for the areas of Carlson, Canyon Valley, Eugene Ct. and Joseph Ln. and were lifted within an hour, according to the sheriff’s office.

In spite of the orders being lifted, the agency said there would be hard road closures at Canyon Valley/Pleasant Valley and Fowler Ln. and North Circle.

Ground and air crews responded to the fire, which was 15 acres in size around 6:30 p.m. The fire is located southeast of Diamond Springs, in the area of Canyon Valley Rd. and North Circle Dr.

CAL FIRE and other agencies are working together to contain the fire.

Diamond Springs is about 40 miles east of Sacramento along Highway 50, just south of Placerville.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.