(KTXL) — Several Placer, Nevada and Amador County fire crews were sent to Riverside County on Saturday to aid in gaining control of the Bonny Fire that has now burned more than 2,300 acres.

The Roseville Fire Department sent a Strike Team Leader and a Strike Team Leader Trainee to head a strike team made up of firefighters from various local departments including:

• City of Ione Fire Department

• Placer Hills Fire Protection District

• Foresthill Fire Protection District

• Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department

• and Grass Valley Fire Department.

The Bonny fire began on Thursday in the 45000 block of Bonny Lane near Aguanga and is threatening 632 structures.

As of Monday, crews from CAL FIRE Riverside Unit were able to reach 20% of containment.

CAL FIRE’s recent report shows that more than 1,800 personnel are working the fire including.

• 5 helicopters

• 215 engines

• 18 dozers

• 37 water tenders

• and 42 crews

Evacuation orders have been made for the area north of the San Diego County border; east of Bonny Lane; south of Bowers Road, Bailey Road and Ramsey Road; and west of Anza Borrego State Park.