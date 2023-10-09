(FOX40.COM) — A number of fires in Northern California that began in mid-August close to the border with Oregon remain active, according to the CalFire incident tracker.

The Deep Fire in Trinity County; the Happy Camp Complex and the Klamath National Forest Lightning Complex in Siskiyou County; the South Fork Complex and SRF Lightning Complex in Humboldt County; and the Smith River Complex in Del Norte County all started between August 15 and August 20.

The fires, all of which the National Wildfire Coordinating Group says were started by lightning strikes, have burned around 175,000 acres. More than half of that damage is attributable to just one of the fires, the Smith River Complex, which has burned 94,620 acres.

The National Wildfire Coordinating Group reports that the Deep Fire and the SRF Lightning Complex, the second largest of the fires with 49,964 acres burned, are estimated to be completely contained by Oct. 15.

The most recent updates mention continued smoldering to be the primary fire activity for most of the fires.

According to CalFire, wildfires in California have burned 305,847 acres this year as of the first week of October. Three firefighters and 1 civilian have died and 37 structures have been destroyed and another 12 have been damaged.