(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento National Weather Service announced its first red flag warning of 2023 on Tuesday.

The warning will begin at 11 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Breezy northern winds and low humidity is expected to lead to critical fire weather.

The area of the red warning extends from Fairfield and north to Chico along Interstate 5.

The counties under the red flag warning include: Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Napa, Shasta, Tehama and Yolo.

Winds are expected to be between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The relative humidity will be between 30 and 45 on Tuesday night and drop to 8 to 20% by Wednesday afternoon.

Relative humidity is the “ratio of the amount of atmospheric moisture relative to the amount that would be present in the air if it were saturated,” according to the NWS.

These conditions can allow fires to ignite more easily and spread at a higher rate.

On Monday, Pacific Gas and Electric said that those counties under the red flag warning are also likely to experience power shutoffs.

PG&E’s power shutoffs, if implemented, would only affect parts of the counties, and the company would make the decision on “more granular levels,” a statement read.

The largest area of concern for the utility company is Lake Shasta where wind gusts of around 45 miles per hour are expected.

On Tuesday, Placer County announced they will be closing Hidden Falls Regional park on Wednesday due to the Red Flag Warning.