A bird flies above an air tanker battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Oak Fire is now 26% contained CAL FIRE said Tuesday.

The Oak Fire, which started Friday afternoon in Mariposa County grew overnight from 17,241 acres to 18,087 acres burned.

CAL FIRE said the fire has destroyed at least 41 structures and damaged 3 others. A previous CAL FIRE incident report said the Oak Fire had destroyed 55 structures. CAL FIRE did not provide a reason for the revision. Another 1440 structures are still threatened by the fire.

More than 2991 fire personnel, 302 fire engines, and 24 helicopters are working to battle the flames, CAL FIRE said.

CAL FIRE said Monday was a “successful day” for fire crews that limited the fire’s growth with the help of helicopters which dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the flames.

On Saturday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County in reaction to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.