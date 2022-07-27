MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE said containment of the Oak Fire grew to 32% overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and during that time the fire grew 183 acres, totaling 18,715 acres burned.

The Oak Fire ignited Friday afternoon in Mariposa County spreading to 9,500 acres within the first 24 hours, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency Saturday evening.

CAL FIRE reported 49 single residence structures destroyed and 25 outbuildings, such as sheds or garages, that were also destroyed by the fire. Nine total structures have been damaged.

More than 2,991 fire personnel, 302 fire engines, and 24 helicopters are working to battle the flames, CAL FIRE said in a Tuesday morning report.