A firefighter sprays water while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:56 a.m. on Sunday the Oak Fire in Mariposa County has increased to 14,281 acres still with 0% containment.

On Saturday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County due to the Oak Fire threatening and destroying homes.

There are currently evacuation orders for more than 3,000 Mariposa County residents.

Sunday morning CAL FIRE has reported that 2693 structures are currently threatened by the Oak Fire, with 10 structures destroyed and five damaged.

CAL FIRE has described the Oak Fire as “extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching.”