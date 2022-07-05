AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews continue to battle the Electra Fire in Amador County which CAL FIRE last reported around 7 p.m. Monday as having reached 959 acres and being at 0% containment.

About 100 people were evacuated to a PG&E building Monday night where they later had to be rescued from as flames began to surround the building.

The Red Cross has opened up two shelters in the area: one at San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road and one at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 State Highway 49 in Sutter Creek.

The fire is burning in the same direction and area as the 2015 Butte Fire which killed 2 people, destroyed 877 structures and damaged 44 others.

A briefing on the Electra Fire is planned for 7 a.m. Tuesday.