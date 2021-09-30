Officials update forest closure as Caldor Fire containment grows

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Caldor Fire in El Dorado County was 83% contained Thursday morning as officials made changes to the forest closure.

The Caldor Fire has burned 221,775 acres since it sparked on Aug. 14. Officials expect the blaze to be fully contained by mid-October.

The emergency forest-wide closure that went into effect in August for the Eldorado National Forest was terminated. U.S. Forest Service officials said a smaller Caldor Fire closure has replaced it. That will be in effect until March 31, 2022, with the possibility of it being lifted or modified sooner.

221,775 Acres Burned 83% Contained 1,353 Structures Threatened 1,003 (782 Homes, 18 Commercial, 203 Minor Structures) Structures Destroyed 81 Structures Damaged Sept. 30, 8 a.m. U.S. Forest Service Numbers

The Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit closures remain in place through Oct. 20.

The closure of Desolation Wilderness, Meiss Country and access corridors along the western shore of the lake has been extended through Dec. 31.

Fire crews expect warm and dry air with light winds to potentially increase fire activity and smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the next couple of days.

Officials said drivers should expect intermittent closures on Highway 50.

Just over 630 El Dorado County residents remain under evacuation orders, the California Office of Emergency Services reported Wednesday afternoon.

Eighteen people have been injured in the Caldor Fire, including 16 firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

Richard Gerety, a firefighter injured in the Caldor Fire is returning home Thursday. He sustained second-and third-degree burns on his legs, arms and hands.

El Dorado County officials have launched a Caldor Fire Recovery page to help those impacted by the fire.

