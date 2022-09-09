PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An “electrical activity” occurred close in time to when the Mosquito Fire in Placer County was reported, according to a report filed by Pacific Gas and Electric with the California Public Utilities Commission.

The report filed Thursday also noted the U.S. Forest Service placed caution tape around the base of a PG&E transmission pole.

PG&E says they did not observe any damage or abnormal conditions to the pole or the facilities near OxBow Reservoir or “observed down conductor in the area or any vegetation related issues.”

The electric utility said they filed the report out of an abundance of caution.

As of Friday morning, the fire had reached over 25,000 cares according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear how the fire started, but Cal Fire reports the fire began September 6th at 6:22 p.m. near the OxBow Reservoir.

The blaze threatens 3,666 structures and some homes have already been destroyed, but officials do not know how many.

The fire jumped the American River into El Dorado County towards Volcanoville Thursday, the same day Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the fire.