Photos: Caldor Fire burns nearly 192K acres, forces South Lake Tahoe to evacuate

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP/KTXL) — The massive Caldor Fire has quickly expanded since it sparked on Aug. 14, making its way towards Lake Tahoe Tuesday.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire began 4 miles south of Grizzly Flats and 2 miles east of Omo Ranch in the Eldorado National Forest. By Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire was 191,607 acres — nearly 300 square miles — and 16% contained.

Monday, roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.

The popular vacation haven normally filled with tens of thousands of summer tourists emptied out as the Caldor Fire continued to expand. Vehicles loaded with bikes and camping gear and hauling boats were in gridlock traffic, stalled in hazy, brown air that smelled like a campfire. Police and other emergency vehicles whizzed by.

More than 33,600 structures remain threatened, Cal Fire reported. At least 486 homes, 11 commercial properties and 172 minor structures have been destroyed by the fire. Forty structures have been damaged.

The fire also roared through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, destroying secondary buildings but leaving the main buildings at the base intact.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: The Caldor Fire burns in the hills above homes on August 30, 2021 near South Lake Tahoe, California. The fire continues to advance towards South Lake Tahoe and a red flag warning has been issued as high winds begin to kick up. The fire has burned over 175,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and is currently 14 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – In this long exposure photograph, embers fly off a burning tree during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California on August 29, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: The Caldor Fire burns homes along a ridge on August 30, 2021 near South Lake Tahoe, California. The fire continues to advance towards South Lake Tahoe and a red flag warning has been issued as high winds begin to kick up. The fire has burned more than 175,000 acres, destroyed hundreds of homes and is currently 14 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Flames surround the Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California on August 30, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TWIN BRIDGES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 30: A chairlift at Sierra-at Tahoe ski resort sits idle as the Caldor Fire moves through the area on August 30, 2021 in Twin Bridges, California. The Caldor Fire has burned over 165,000 acres, destroyed over 650 structures and is currently 13 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Flames surround a chair lift at Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, a skiing area, during the Caldor fire in Twin Bridges, California on August 29, 2021. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Two firefighters monitor the Caldor Fire burning near homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. As the winds returned this week, the Caldor Fire roared over the Sierra crest and bore down on the southern end of Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Caldor Fire burns near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. As the winds returned this week, the Caldor Fire roared over the Sierra crest and bore down on the southern end of Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

With the Caldor Fire approaching, traffic on Highway 50 stands still as South Lake Tahoe, Calif., as residents try to evacuate on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Residents are stuck in gridlock while attempting to evacuate as the Caldor fire approaches in South Lake Tahoe, California on August 30, 2021. – At least 650 structures have burned and thousands more are threatened as the Caldor fire moves into the resort community of South Lake Tahoe, California. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Mel Smothers plays the violin while stuck in traffic with evacuees as residents attempt to flee the Caldor fire in South Lake Tahoe, California on on August 30, 2021. – At least 650 structures have burned and thousands more are threatened as the Caldor fire moves into the resort community of South Lake Tahoe, California. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

A sign in Eldorado County, Calif., warns motorists about the closure of Highway 50, which is shut down in both directions due to the Caldor Fire, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Nearly 55,000 people are under evacuation orders as of Monday evening, including nearly 53,325 people in El Dorado County, 61 in Amador County and 100 in Alpine County.

Five people have been hurt, including three firefighters, Cal Fire reported.

El Dorado County has opened a Local Assistance Center to provide county and state services and provide resources and information to residents impacted by the Caldor Fire. The center is located at the Folsom Lake Community College El Dorado campus. Click or tap here for additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.