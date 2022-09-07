PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire marks the second wildfire in Placer County to force evacuations in less than 24 hours.

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported at 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday that the fire is burning near Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest.

Courtesy of CAL FIRE NEU

The current total acreage is at 922 acres with 822 burning in Placer County and 100 burning in El Dorado County, according to CAL FIRE NEU.

At 10:03 p.m. on Tuesday the Placer County Sheriff’s Office called for evacuation orders for Chicken Hawk, Michigan Bluff and Gorman Ranch. An additional evacuation warning is issued for Baker Ranch.

An evacuation center is located at Memorial Hall, 24601 Harrison Street, Foresthill.

The sheriff’s office is reporting that no structures are threatened at this time.

On Tuesday the Hill Fire was first reported at around 6:09 a.m. near Sugar Pine Reservoir at around 10 acres.

CAL FIRE shared on social media at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday that the Hill Fire was 20% contained and campgrounds in the area were still closed by the US Forest Service.