‘Please leave’: Assistant city manager discusses South Lake Tahoe evacuation orders

The Caldor Fire destroyed multiple homes Sunday along Highway 50, one of the main routes to the south end of Lake Tahoe. The fire also roared through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, destroying some buildings but leaving the main buildings at the base intact.

Monday morning, the Caldor Fire was 177,260 acres and 14% contained. By 11 a.m., all of South Lake Tahoe was under an evacuation order.

The city is on high alert. Lindsey Baker, the South Lake Tahoe assistant city manager, joined Sonseehary on FOX40 News at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest development.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.