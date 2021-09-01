President Biden issues emergency declaration for Caldor Fire

(KTXL) — President Joe Biden issued a Presidential Emergency Declaration the same day California requested it due to the Caldor Fire.

The declaration will help California get federal assistance for emergency response and recovery efforts in El Dorado, Amador, Alpine and Placer counties.

“We thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for their steadfast support to California as we battle these challenging fires,” said Governor Newsom. “Our continued partnership with the federal government is critical to protecting communities and ensuring impacted Californians have the supports they need to get back on their feet.”

Biden previously declared a disaster in Lassen, Nevada, Placer and Plumas counties for the Dixie and River fires.

