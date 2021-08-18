Raging Caldor Fire in El Dorado County grows to over 53K acres, smoke drifts into valley

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Fire crews are battling the Caldor Fire in the El Dorado National Forest, as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Northern California until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire exploded in size Tuesday. By Wednesday morning the Caldor Fire was 53,772 acres and 0% contained. Nearly 6,000 structures are threatened by the fire.

More than 12,000 residents in multiple communities were ordered to evacuate Monday and Tuesday as the fast-moving flames moved through El Dorado County.

Cal Fire said Tuesday teams will move in to assess the damage when they’re able, but fire officials estimated that at least 50 homes had burned in the area since the fire erupted.

Images from the neighborhoods in the Forest View Drive and Grizzly Flats Road area show homes and cars reduced to melted rubble and ash. Cal Fire also reported structure loss in Leoni Meadows.

Few homes were left standing in Grizzly Flats, where streets were littered with downed power lines and poles. Houses were reduced to smoldering ash and twisted metal with only chimneys rising above the ruins. A post office and Walt Tyler Elementary School were also destroyed.

A school official told FOX40 on Wednesday Gold Oak Elementary School and Pleasant Valley Middle School in the Gold Oak Union School District are closed, as well as Walt Tyler Elementary School, Pioneer Elementary School and Mountain Creek Middle School in the Pioneer Union School District.

Cal Fire reported two civilians were injured overnight into Tuesday morning in Grizzly Flats. One person was seriously hurt and approached firefighters for help before being hospitalized. The other person was also severely injured and later flown to a local hospital.

The Caldor Fire in El Dorado county has burned almost 54,000 acres. Yesterday at this time, it was about 6,500 acres. More explosive growth is expected today. pic.twitter.com/pCbyGAgYuD — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) August 18, 2021

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire began Saturday evening four miles south of Grizzly Flats and 2 miles east of Omo Ranch. Officials have announced an emergency closure of the Eldorado National Forest.

Fire crews said the fire is burning in challenging terrain, making access difficult.

“It’s really tough to make access, there’s a lot of logging roads, they’re thin, they’re dirt, they’re unpaved and once you get in there it’s steep and rocky and otherwise inaccessible,” Metro Fire Battalion Chief Chris Vestal told FOX40 Tuesday.

To help with battling the fire, a Fire Management Assistance Grant was secured by California, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday communities in the area “should be on alert and prepared to evacuate.”

Residents can sign up for their county’s CodeRed emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below.

The following locations have been listed as evacuation centers:

The Fireman’s Hall at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs, CA, in El Dorado County [FULL]

Cameron Park Community Center at 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park, CA, in El Dorado County

Green Valley Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville, CA, in El Dorado County

Families who need assistance sheltering small animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795. Families with large animals can contact the Amador County Fairgrounds at 530-621-5795 or 530-647-6227.

From 8 a.m. to 8 a.m., residents can also call the Caldor Fire information line at 530-303-2455.

“We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that’s how firefighting has been in the state this year,” El Dorado National Forest Supervisor Chief Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing.

Joe Wilde, a Caldor Fire evacuee, told FOX40 Tuesday morning about sifting through his family’s possessions before evacuating.

“There’ll be a lot of stuff that’s gone,” Wilde said. “You have to be thankful because money can buy you things, but if anything happened to my boys, our pets or anything like that, they can’t be replaced.”

Belinda Wright lost her home in Grizzly Flats.

“It’s sad. I’m a single mom of three kids and I lost everything,” Wright told FOX40 as she watched the fire from a vantage point on Highway 50. “I have my family. That’s all that matters.”

Late Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric said it has begun shutting off power to as many as 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires for the first time since last year’s historically bad fire season.

The utility said the shutoffs were focused in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley and the North Bay mountains and could last into Wednesday afternoon.

The nation’s largest utility announced the blackouts as a precaution to prevent gusts from damaging power lines and sparking blazes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.