Rapidly-burning Fawn Fire in Shasta County threatens thousands of structures

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are battling a wildfire that spread rapidly, burning homes and prompting evacuation orders Thursday in a rural Shasta County community.

The Fawn Fire has burned 5,850 acres and is 10% contained, officials reported Friday morning. At least 25 structures have been destroyed, and 9,066 remain threatened by the blaze.

The California Office of Emergency Services told FOX40, as of Friday morning, 4,000 residents are under evacuations caused by the Fawn Fire.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Church of the Nazarene at 2225 Bechelli Lane in Redding.

5,850 Acres Burned 10% Contained 9,066 Structures Threatened 25 Structures Destroyed 0 Structures Damaged Sept. 24, 7 a.m. Cal Fire Numbers

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting the Fawn Fire.

Workers at a nearby quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely and trespassing in the area in Shasta County where the fire was sparked Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

Later Wednesday, 30-year-old Alexandra Souverneva walked out of the brush near the fire line and approached firefighters and told them she was dehydrated and needed medical help, Cal Fire said.

Souverneva was taken out of the area for evaluation and treatment. During an interview with Cal Fire and law enforcement, officers came to believe she was responsible for setting the fire, officials said.

Souverneva was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Residents can sign up for Shasta County’s emergency alert system for evacuation information using the links below:

Evacuation information can also be found at the social media pages and sites below:

The following location has been listed as evacuation centers:

Church of the Nazarene at 2225 Bechelli Lane in Redding, CA

Fawn Fire Evacuation Zone Map Below: