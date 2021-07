As of this week, California has had almost 5,000 fires that have burned more than 142,400 acres. That’s more than triple the amount during the same time last year.

Representative Josh Harder, D-Modesto, is pushing for a historic investment in wildfire fighting and prevention.

Harder joined Mae from Washington D.C. to explain his push to make sure that the numbers don’t grow any higher.

Hot, dry conditions continue to drive an increase in wildfire activity across CA! Compared to this same time last year, there has been more than 700 wildfires & over 103,000 more acres burned. It's now more critical than ever that all Californians are prepared for wildfires. pic.twitter.com/iSnAwvxaKO — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 12, 2021