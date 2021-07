NEWCASTLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County officials told residents to leave as spot fires burned along Interstate 80 near the community of Newcastle.

The fires were burning near eastbound I-80 in the area of Newcastle Road. Cal Fire said they were contained and traffic was moving slowly.

#NewcastleIncident CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters are making good progress on fire one and three of the three spot fires on eastbound Interstate 80 near Newcastle. Still working on the second fire. Report of down power lines are slowing access. pic.twitter.com/sQK0wPNC66 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 21, 2021

Crews said down power lines hampered access.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.